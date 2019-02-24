|
Arlene Anderson
Wild Rose - It is with great sadness that the family of Arlene Marie Anderson (Roberts) announces Arlene went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the age of 86. Arlene was born on January 21, 1933 in Weyauwega, WI to Jay and Florence Roberts; Arlene married James (Jim) R. Anderson on June 24, 1950.
Arlene was a homemaker while the children were young, then worked as a Research Specialist at Kimberly Clark. She also worked at Miles Kimball in Oshkosh, WI during the night shift so she could spend more time with her children. After retiring, Arlene and husband Jim spent most winters in Ruskin, FL with their snow bird friends.
Arlene and Jim always looked forward to their annual camping trip to the Hodag Country Festival. She especially loved seeing her favorite artist, Neal McCoy. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time outdoors in the garden, checking on her flowers and watching the birds. She was renowned for her cooking and baking skills, especially decorating beautiful wedding cakes! She loved good food and visiting with friends and family.
Arlene will be sadly missed by children William Anderson and wife Mary of Appleton, WI, Maurice Anderson of Menasha, WI, LaVonne Schneidewend and husband Jeff of Hortonville, WI, Richard Anderson and wife Linda of Menasha, WI, and Brenda Stevens of Wild Rose, WI. Arlene will also be forever remembered by 16 loving grandchildren, as well as many great grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Arlene is preceded in death by father Jay, mother Florence, husband James Anderson, son James Anderson and her siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, at 11 AM at the Holly Funeral Home of Wild Rose, 630 County Road CR-GH, Wild Rose, WI 54984. Chaplain Terry Reiser will officiate. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday from 10 - 11 AM at the Holly Funeral Home of Wild Rose.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Arlene to Marquardt Home Health, who took great care of her in her last days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 24, 2019