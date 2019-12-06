|
Arlene E. Agnew
Appleton - Arlene Ella (Woldt) Agnew of Appleton, Wisconsin, went home to Jesus on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the age of 96. Arlene was born March 24, 1923 in the town of Ellington. She was baptized April 22, 1923, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellington and confirmed April 18, 1937, at St. John Lutheran Church in the town of Center. On July 3, 1970, she married Dr. John C. Agnew, Sr. in Des Moines, Iowa. Arlene returned to Appleton in 1984, after John's death. Arlene was a faithful member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Appleton, a member of OWLS, and had volunteered for many years at ThedaCare of Appleton (AMC) and at area museums. She had also bowled for many years.
Arlene is survived by a brother: Earl (Dianne) Woldt of Appleton; a sister: Dorothy Favorite of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. She is further survived by a step-son: Jack (Susan) Agnew, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Harold (Florence), Orvin (Joyce), and Gilbert (Joyce) Woldt; her sisters: Viola (Robert) Denow, Regina (Arthur) Denow, Elaine (Bud) Plamann, and Ione (Harold) Choudoir; nephews: Douglas Plamann, Greg, Jeffrey, James, and Richard Woldt, and Gary Denow; and a niece: Nancy Rutledge.
The Christian Funeral Service for Arlene will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, located at 530 W. Parkway Boulevard in Appleton, with Rev. Mark Henke officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. For more information or to share a memory of Arlene, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to offer their special thanks to Christine and Emily at Compassus Hospice for their care, and to all who have visited Arlene in her final weeks.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019