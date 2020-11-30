Arlene F. Chouinard
Menasha - Arlene Florence Kihl Chouinard, of Menasha, WI passed away peacefully to eternal life on November 29, 2020 at age 85.
She was born on September 4, 1935 to the late Claude and Winifred Kihl. in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. On February 19, 1955 Arlene married Alfred Chouinard and enjoyed 50 years together before Alfred passed in 2005.
Arlene was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Menasha and enjoyed quilting for the church bazars and crocheting afghans and baby blankets for anyone having a child. She also loved to watch the deer and other wildlife behind the family home on Plank Road. After working hard to raise their children Arlene and Alfred enjoyed taking day trips to Door County and the UP to visit with family, play bingo and see the sites. She worked for many years as a CNA at the Park View Health Center Nursing Home and Oakridge Gardens Nursing Home.
Arlene is survived by 4 sons; Robert (Myong), Jim, Allen (Sus) and David (Susan), 2 daughters; Brenda (Blake) and Susan. 10 Grandchildren; Scott, Melissa, Jessica, Allison, Joe, Brianna, Ariel, Codey, Christina and Matthew, 8 great grandchildren, a sister June Kihl Wicihowski, a brother Claude Kihl, a sister-in-law Marie Maynard Guy and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband Alfred, a son Kim Joel, her parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Home Assisted Living for the care in Arlene's closing years, especially Ali Toonen and Tanya Neubert.
In leu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Parish or St. Mary's High School.
The funeral mass for Arlene will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 4 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha (528 Second St., Menasha). Those unable to attend in person can watch a livestream on Arlene's obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
, the family will have a memorial service for extended family and friends at a later date.