|
|
Arlene Greil
Appleton - Arlene Greil, age 77, passed away on March 23, 2020. She was born January 27, 1943 in Appleton, WI to the late Leonard and Erna (Forbeck)Rosenthal. Arlene married Darrell Greil in Appleton, WI on October 13th, 1962
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Greil Sr.; children: Robin (Jeff) Halbach, Rhonda (Dennis) Wittman, Kathy (Jim) Volkman, Julie (Perry) Kowaleski and Darrell Greil Jr; sister, Janet Graebel; Grandchildren: Holly (Jay) Westberg, Kelly (Thomas) Dunn, Angela (Kevin) Oudenhoven, David Wittman, Natasha Colo'n, Ryan Greil, Makayla and Brady Keefe; great grandchildren: Christian, Zane, Isaiah, Quentin, Elias, Grayson, Ledger, Olivia, Levi, Adrianna, Isabella, Dominick and Elayna.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Rosenthal; infant son, Robert Greil and infant Granddaughter, Alicia Wittman along with several brother and sister in laws. Arlene will be greatly missed by her family, friends, In-laws, nieces and nephews, and her dog Bandit. Also, all those that had the pleasure of knowing her.
A remembrance ceremony for Arlene will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Irma Wi.
The family would like to thank St Paul Home in Kaukauna for the great care of Arlene for the past 3 years and to St Paul Hospice for their care of keeping her comfortable in her final days.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020