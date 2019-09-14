Services
Koepsell Funeral Home Inc & Cremation Services
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
317 E. Walnut St.
Horicon, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
317 E. Walnut St.
Horicon, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Jackson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Jackson Obituary
Arlene Jackson

Horicon - Arlene Mamie (McClelland) Jackson, 86, of Horicon went to her Heavenly home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home, with her loving husband by her side.

A visitation for Arlene will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. A memorial service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Vojte officiating.

Family was a high priority in Arlene's life, she will be deeply missed by her husband Rev. Samuel A. Jackson, children; Marcus J. (Laura) McQuillan of Menasha and Thomas P. (Dawn) McQuillan of Menasha, six grandchildren; Marcus A. McQuillan, Michelle (Ryan) Miskovic, Joshua McQuillan, Amy (Brian) Rhodes, Elizabeth (Arthur) Rhodes and Rebecca (Kevin) O'Connell, , eight great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Knox, Benjamin, Aubree, Austin, Ella, Maya, HarperLee, five brothers and sisters; Arnold (Margie) McClelland, Audrey McClelland, MaryAnn Johnson, Larry (Sally) McClelland and Dennis (Shyla) McClelland, and her special nephew Steve McClelland along with other nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Harley in 1987.

Memorials may be directed to the poor, hungry and homeless.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent