Arlene Jackson
Horicon - Arlene Mamie (McClelland) Jackson, 86, of Horicon went to her Heavenly home on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home, with her loving husband by her side.
A visitation for Arlene will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. A memorial service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Vojte officiating.
Family was a high priority in Arlene's life, she will be deeply missed by her husband Rev. Samuel A. Jackson, children; Marcus J. (Laura) McQuillan of Menasha and Thomas P. (Dawn) McQuillan of Menasha, six grandchildren; Marcus A. McQuillan, Michelle (Ryan) Miskovic, Joshua McQuillan, Amy (Brian) Rhodes, Elizabeth (Arthur) Rhodes and Rebecca (Kevin) O'Connell, , eight great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Knox, Benjamin, Aubree, Austin, Ella, Maya, HarperLee, five brothers and sisters; Arnold (Margie) McClelland, Audrey McClelland, MaryAnn Johnson, Larry (Sally) McClelland and Dennis (Shyla) McClelland, and her special nephew Steve McClelland along with other nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Harley in 1987.
Memorials may be directed to the poor, hungry and homeless.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 14, 2019