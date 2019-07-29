Services
Arlene Theresa Vanden Boogart

Appleton - Passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Cherry Meadows in Appleton. She was born Dec. 30, 1930 in Freedom to the late Joseph and Minnie (Nabbefeld) Schmitt. Arlene worked in the office at Appleton Papers and traveled with Nationwide Travelers as a tour guide for many years. She was a member and officer in Kaukauna AARP, volunteer for retired senior volunteer program and Fox Cities Visitor Center. Arlene was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

She is survived by her step granddaughter Kelly Vanden Boogart; nieces: Donna (Larry) Wichman, Ann Van Roy, Darlene Laurent, Marlene (Ron) Brown and Audrey Deleeuw; nephews: Dwayne (Kay) Anderson, Darwood Anderson, Lee (Marion) Anderson, Gary (Cindy) Anderson, Tony (Betty) Hietpas, Richard (Kathy) Hietpas, Ronald (Jan) Hietpas, Leon (Mary) Hietpas, Lyle (Carol) Hietpas, Gerald (Rosemarie) Hietpas and George Hietpas; Tom McGuire and his daughter Juli McGuire.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Lloyd (Marge) Schmitt; sisters: Lucille (Alfred) Anderson, Lillian (George) Hietpas and Rosaline (Chet) Kaezor; a stepson Dennis (Carol) Vanden Boogart and niece Elaine McGuire.

Funeral Services for Arlene will be held at 11 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (2220 E. College Ave) Appleton with Rev. Timothy Seabaugh officiating. Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Friends may visit the family directly at church on Friday from 9:30 until the time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the church.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 30, 2019
