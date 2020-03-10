|
|
Arletta (Matz) Kauffman, age 82, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Greentree Assisted Living Facility in Clintonville, Wisconsin.
Arletta was born on November 21st, 1937. On June 28, 1958, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Kauffman in Shawano County. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2002. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Navarino where she was very active quilting.
Arletta enjoyed bowling, softball, darts, playing cards and watching the Brewers. Most of her life she was involved with farming, along with her husband. Arletta was a very well-known woman in her hometown and was always a mother figure to all.
Arletta is survived by her four children: Sue Kauffman, Bruce (Jodi) Kauffman, Brian (Angela) Kauffman and Kim Craig; her twelve grandchildren: Maggie, Jessie (Samantha), Josh (Heather), Amber (Justin), Terri (Derek), Noel (Madelyn), Molly, Brad, Kayden, Myles, Bailey, and Harmony. Her nine great-grandchildren: Kylie, Boe, Clayton, Mason, Wes, Carsen, Chase, Zachary, and Jeremiah; her four sisters: Reka, June, Evie, Rose; three brothers: Art, Elroy and Dennis.
In addition to her husband, Ken she was preceded in death by three brothers; Eddie, Kenny, and Allen, as well as a granddaughter, Diane.
Friends may call at Ascension Lutheran Church, Navarino, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Mark Sabin officiating. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Tigerton, Wisconsin.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020