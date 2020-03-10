Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Navarino, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
Arletta Kauffman


1937 - 2020
Arletta Kauffman Obituary
Arletta (Matz) Kauffman, age 82, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Greentree Assisted Living Facility in Clintonville, Wisconsin.

Arletta was born on November 21st, 1937. On June 28, 1958, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Kauffman in Shawano County. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2002. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Navarino where she was very active quilting.

Arletta enjoyed bowling, softball, darts, playing cards and watching the Brewers. Most of her life she was involved with farming, along with her husband. Arletta was a very well-known woman in her hometown and was always a mother figure to all.

Arletta is survived by her four children: Sue Kauffman, Bruce (Jodi) Kauffman, Brian (Angela) Kauffman and Kim Craig; her twelve grandchildren: Maggie, Jessie (Samantha), Josh (Heather), Amber (Justin), Terri (Derek), Noel (Madelyn), Molly, Brad, Kayden, Myles, Bailey, and Harmony. Her nine great-grandchildren: Kylie, Boe, Clayton, Mason, Wes, Carsen, Chase, Zachary, and Jeremiah; her four sisters: Reka, June, Evie, Rose; three brothers: Art, Elroy and Dennis.

In addition to her husband, Ken she was preceded in death by three brothers; Eddie, Kenny, and Allen, as well as a granddaughter, Diane.

Friends may call at Ascension Lutheran Church, Navarino, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Pastor Mark Sabin officiating. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in Tigerton, Wisconsin.

Online condolences may be expressed to Arletta's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
