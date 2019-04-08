Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Arlin Tesch
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Martin Luther Church
436 S. Lake St
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Martin Luther Church
436 S. Lake St.
Neenah, WI
Neenah - Arlin F Tesch, age 90, passed away April 5, 2019 at the American Grand surrounded by family. He was born In the Town of Saxeville, Waushara County, on October 27, 1928 to the late Fred and Eden (Tokarski) Tesch.

Arlin married Dolores Struck on July 28, 1951 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville.

He served in the US Army from Sept 1951 - June 1953, and was in the Korean War. Arlin was wounded in June 1952, and he received the Purple Heart. After the army, he worked at Edison in New London. Then worked on a farm in Manawa for five years before moving to Neenah and working at Eggers Hardwood Products for 32 years before retiring in 1992.

Arlin loved his family, crossword puzzles, hickory nuts, playing cards, gardening. He was a long time member of Martin Luther Church in Neenah.

Survivors include his wife: Dolores; three daughters and one son: Eunice (Doug) Schmidt, Neenah, Keith (Debbie) Tesch, Appleton, Debra (Lonny) Perkins, Larsen, Marla (Tom) Konow, Larsen; grandchildren: Heather (Todd) Weber, Heidi (Justin) Bohl, Tonya (Tony) Vallafskey, Tiara (Terry) Bodway, Kala (Eric) Schneider, Ben (Jess) Perkins, Jordan Konow, Kylie Konow; 15 great- grandchildren; his brothers & sisters: Percy (Maggie) Tesch, LaSenta (Emery) Speigelberg, LaWellyn (Yola) Tesch, Darly Holtz, Fred (Eileen) Tesch; and his in-laws: Alfred Thiel, Audrey Drews, Darleen (Roger) Herrmann

Preceded in death by four sisters: LaRue Struck, June Thiel, LaVon Tesch, Lorna Tesch; two brothers: Runo Tesch, Laurel Tesch; and his in-laws: James Holtz, Janet Tesch, Joyce Tesch, Vic Struck, Marvin Drews.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Martin Luther Church, 436 S. Lake St., Neenah with Rev. Tyler Schinnick and Rev. Jason Oakland presiding. The visitation will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and again at the church on Thursday from 1:00 Pm until the hour of service. Full Military Honors will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with the Neenah/Menasha Veterans Honor Guard and the US Army. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

The family would like to thank the people at Heartland Hospice and the American Grand for their support this past month.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 8, 2019
