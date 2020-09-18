1/1
Arline Tews
1929 - 2020
Arline Tews

Appleton - Arline C. Tews, age 91, of Greenville, returned to her Lord on her 91st birthday on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Living Tree Estates in Greenville. She was born on September 17, 1929 in Town of Caledonia, WI, the daughter of the late Walter and Clara(Drews) Tews

Arline worked as a machine operator for Zwicker Knitting Mill in Appleton for 39 1/2 years before retiring. Following her retirement, Arline took care of her mother for 20 years before she passed away in 1994. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Caledonia where she served as an organist; sang in the choir, participated in Bible study and belonged to the Ladies Aid and LWML. Arline loved singing and was a member of the Sweet Adeline's for over twenty years, she participated in quartet groups with them where she sang bass. Arline enjoyed volunteering at Bethesda in Neenah and gardening.

Arline is survived by her brother, Arden Tews; Neenah; her sister, Ruth Nemmetz; Manawa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Orwald(Irma)Tews, a sister, Loretta; a bother-in-law, Burnell Nemmetz and a sister-in-law, Eileen Tews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, E9016 Marsh Rd., Fremont. Pastor Doug Reinders will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zion Lutheran Church-Caledonia on Monday, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A memorial fund has been established for The Lutheran Hour and Bethesda.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
