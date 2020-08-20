1/1
Arlyn H. Buchholz
1928 - 2020
Arlyn H. Buchholz

Manawa - Arlyn H. Buchholz, age 92, of Manawa, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Arlyn was born at his home in Manawa on January 6, 1928, son of the late Edward and Mabel (Hidde) Buchholz.

He is survived by his wife Betty of 69 years; 3 sons: Bryan (Marge), Mark (Lynne), and Tom (Bonnie); grandchildren: Brent Buchholz, Tasha (Kenny) Cain, Melissa (Ross Bachhuber) Buchholz, Nicolle McAllister, Jenna (Paul) Meier, Ryan (Kayla) Buchholz, Thomas (Kasie) Buchholz, Nicholas (Caroline) Buchholz; great-grandchildren: Owen, Sawyer, Jaylinn, Kaiya, Payton, Joslynn, Avery, Leianna. He is further survived by 2 sisters: LaVerne Wurth and Luella Zimmerman; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Mabel (Hidde) Buchholz; 3 brothers: Melvin, Norman, and Gilbert; 1 sister: Mildred Sturm.

In 1950, Arlyn acquired the family Homestead where he was born. He and Betty raised their family there and farmed for over 50 years. Arlyn always seemed to sport a smile, even during challenging times, including when an April 1956 tornado destroyed the barn (along with the barns of 2 other brothers). The barn and their livelihood were quickly rebuilt and the smile endured. Arlyn and Betty enjoyed spending their little free time with family and friends throughout the years. They especially enjoyed snowmobiling during the long cold winters, which included many trips up north with neighbors and friends.

A memorial service for Arlyn will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
AUG
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
