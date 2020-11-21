1/1
Armella T. (Schweitzer) Walber
Armella T. (Schweitzer) Walber

of New Holstein - Armella T. (Schweitzer) Walber, age 96, of New Holstein, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Willowdale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in New Holstein.

She was born July 12, 1924, in the Town of Eaton to Louis & Emma (Stauber) Schweitzer.

On October 9, 1943, she married Clemens Walber in St. Nazianz. The couple farmed for many years. In addition, Armella also worked for 31 years at Tecumseh Engine Products in New Holstein, the Northland Turkey Farm, and Banta Packing in Kaukauna.

Armella was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in New Holstein.

Survivors include her two children, James (Pat) Walber of New Holstein, and Dale (Joan) Walber of Appleton; her son-in-law, David Heinrich of Brillion; six grandchildren, Sue Ann Heinrich, Joe (Anna) Heinrich, Carol Jean (Brian) Dobke, Andrew Walber (fiancé, Tammy), Penny Walber, and Kelly (Matt) Forster; four great-grandchildren, Marcus & Bradley Forster and Brianna & Kaylee Dobke; her brother, Bernie (Marion) Schweitzer. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; and other relatives.

Preceding Armella in death were her parents, Louis & Emma Schweitzer; her husband, Clemens Walber; her two daughters, infant daughter, Dorothy and Rita Heinrich; two sisters; and six brothers.

Private Services will take place. Armella will be laid to rest next to her husband, Clemens in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in New Holstein. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date in 2021.

The Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein is assisting the family with arrangements (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
2618 Altona Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
(920) 898-4300
