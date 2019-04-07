|
|
Armin H. Gerhardt, Jr.
Junction City - Armin H. Gerhardt, Jr. passed away peacefully at his forest home in central Wisconsin on March 30th. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, April 13th at St John's Evangelical Lutheran church, located at 200950 St John's Road, Dancy (Mosinee), WI. Visitation will begin at 9:00am in the church reception hall.
Armin's family wishes that memorials be made to Ducks Unlimited. For over 50 years, Armin was an active volunteer and member of DU. He was a tireless advocate for wetland and wildlife habitat preservation and an incredible advocate for DU. Funds from his memorial will be used for Wisconsin wetland restoration projects in his name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019