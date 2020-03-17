|
Armon N. Fischer
Appleton - Armon N. Fischer, age 94, of Appleton, WI, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Rennes Health Center in Appleton.
Armon was born June 10, 1925, in Black Creek, WI, the son of Andrew Fischer and Elsie (Plutz) Fischer Van Camp. He was raised on a farm in the Town of Black Creek until the age of 21. On November 17, 1945, he married Alta Mae Gosse in the Town of Cicero, WI.
Armon and Alta moved to Appleton, WI, where Armon was employed by the Outagamie Equity Cooperative Exchange first as a bookkeeper, then an office manager and later as General Manager. While there, he was instrumental in incorporating and organizing the Equity Co-op Credit Union which he served as director and treasurer. Armon was also elected to the Board of Directors of the Wisconsin Feed Seed and Farm Supply Association representing dealers throughout the state of Wisconsin. At the age of 33, he changed professions and joined the Ralston Purina Company as District Manager covering 8 counties. He retired after serving 28 years. During that time he received numerous awards including being chosen to represent other District Managers on the General Sales Managers Advisory Board for 13 years.
Armon was active in his church serving as leader and officer on numerous boards. He was active in the formation of a Charitable Foundation for the members of Immanuel United Methodist Church which he served as director and treasurer for numerous years. He spent his retirement years volunteering for the Ripon Medical Center, a member of Ripon Rotary and playing golf and helping others.
Survivors include two children, Carol Fischer of Appleton, WI and Dennis (Cynthia) Fischer of LaPorte, IN; two grandchildren, Matthew (Shelly) Fischer of Wesley Chapel, FL and Rebecca (Daniel) Jeffers of LaPorte, IN; two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Alaina Jeffers of LaPorte, IN; two step-grandchildren, Cody and Sadie; and three step great-grandchildren, Malachi, JayJay, and Addelyn. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Fischer Van Camp; father, Andrew Fischer; step father, Frank Van Camp; wife, Alta; brothers, Clem, Leon and Milton Fischer.
Visitation for Armon will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 9 - 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Due to the current health precautions, there will be a private family service following the visitation with Reverend Harsha K. Kotian officiating. A private entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Appleton. Memorials may be directed to Ripon Rotary: Dean Rogers, P.O. Box 455, Ripon, WI 54971.
Armon's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton and Rennes Health Center for all of your care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020