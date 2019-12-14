Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 W. Lawrence Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 W. Lawrence Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Boomen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold C. Vanden Boomen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold C. Vanden Boomen Obituary
Arnold C. Vanden Boomen

Appleton - Arnold (known by all who loved him as simply "Arnie") passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, December 11, 2019. The funeral liturgy for Arnie will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 410 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton. Fr. Jim Leary, OFM Cap. will officiate, and Arnie will be laid to rest next to Joanne at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1592 Oneida Street in Menasha on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again Saturday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the mass. There will be parish prayer and scripture service on Friday, at 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

It was Arnie's wish that there be no flowers. Rather, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Food Program, or the Arnie Vanden Boomen Scholarship Fund at Xavier High School.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone at Prairie Home Elder Service in Menasha, especially to Mike and Tanya, for the special attention they devoted to Arnie's care. We will never forget your kindness.

Arnie also wished to thank Dan Densow, Luke Densow, and the entire staff at Wichmann Funeral Homes. He was grateful to have shared a wonderful relationship with them for so many years.

For more information or to share a memory of Arnie, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent