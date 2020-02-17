|
Arnold "Arnie" Schneider
Arnold "Arnie" Schneider was called home by his Lord on Feb. 14, 2020 at the age of 88. He struggled several years with Parkinson's disease.
He was born on the home farm in the town of Maple Valley, Gillett, WI to Friedrich and Elda (Uecker) Schneider on Aug. 22, 1931.
Arnie graduated from Gillett High School in 1950. After working for a couple of farmers he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. After returning from the Army he worked at Gilbert Paper in Menasha for 36 years.
He married Dolores Scheer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Suring, WI on Oct. 26, 1957. They made their home in Neenah until he retired in Aug. of 1992, when they moved to their property at Phelps, WI. This area had his favorite lakes for fishing, especially ice fishing.
Arnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, woodworking and his 1948 John Deere tractor. Using his lathes, he enjoyed making his own baits and painting them in his favorite colors. He collected skunk tails and designed his own bucktail lures. He also had a little hobby of making miniature birch bark canoes for decorations. He and his wife took several fishing trips to Canada and a trip to Switzerland.
Arnie is survived by his wife: Dolores of 62 years; their three children: son Jeffrey of Rhinelander, daughters Susette (Steven) Crober of Larsen, WI and Bonnie (Robert) Zietlow of Neenah, WI; grandchildren: Sarah Mae Crober, Jennifer (Terri) Billington, Terry Crober, Bobbie (Jake) Rieboldt and Charles Zietlow; two great grandsons: Oliver and Sullivan Billington; brothers: Marvin (Ruby) Schneider of Suring, WI, Ewald (Donna) Schneider of Suamico, WI; sisters: Adele Hansen of Green Bay, WI and Audrey Strehlow of Suring, WI; sisters-in-law: Elizabeth (Leonard Goodrich) Schneider of FL, Eleanor Scheer of Appleton, WI; and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by special friends: Skip and Connie Plisch; Jim and Nancy Steenport, Jerry and Sharon Gifford who helped to get him to church and appointments.
Preceding him in death besides his parents are his sister: Ruth Schneider; brother: Roger Schneider; brothers-in-law: Willard Hansen, Curtis Strehlow; nephew: Steven Schneider. From his wife's family, his in-laws whom he loved dearly, Hubert and Emma Scheer, sister-in-law and husband Ruth (Harley) Buchholz and brother-in-law Melvin Scheer.
A funeral service will be at 11am on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Eagle River, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, he requested memorials to be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020