Arnold "Bud" Stern
New London - Arnold "Bud" Stern, age 100, passed away on April 3, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. Bud was born on November 3, 1919 to Edwin and Ella (Delzer) Stern in the town of Little Wolf. Bud was united in marriage to Cathryn "Kate" McNichols on May 22, 1943 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London. Bud celebrated his 100th birthday this past November with family and friends.
Bud is survived by: his son Michael (Margaret) Stern, Westport Island, Maine; a daughter, Mary Schubert, New London; grandchildren: Ted Schubert, Susie (Scott) Lamers, Matt Stern and Christine Brown; great- grandchildren: Christopher and Katie Lamers, Thomas, Paige and Noah Schubert, and Liliana Brown; half-brother Lloyd Stern and a half-sister Marjorie Uratani. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Kate; son-in-law Tom Schubert; sisters: Evelyn Burton, Ethel Westphal, Lorraine Johnson and Lucy Ebert; and a half-brother Gordon Stern. Bud is also survived by his close friend Patricia (McPeak) Moriarity
Following completion of high school, Bud was employed at the New London hospital as an orderly, which experience resulted in his acceptance at the Alexian Brothers Hospital nursing school in St. Louis, MO. Following his completion of that program, he was hired by a division of McKesson Corp. providing health care services to the Hoover Dam construction project. After December 7, 1941, Bud returned to Wisconsin and provided health care services to the Four-Wheel Drive facility in Clintonville until inducted into the Army. Immediately following completion of basic training, Bud was made a Sergeant due to his qualifications and assigned to various Army hospital units in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Colorado until being assigned to a unit being dispatched to the Third Army forming up in England under General George Patton. Bud's unit provided medical care immediately behind the front lines from the Brest peninsula to western Czechoslovakia in each major action by the Third Army. Bud's role as the senior NCO of the unit was to provide direct surgical support of surgeons and management of enlisted medical personnel.
After returning home from war, he was employed by Schmidt and Bernegger owners of two retail markets and a small meat packing facility. In the early 1950s the partnership was dissolved, with Schmidt becoming the sole owner of the markets which he incorporated. Bud remained with Schmidt and worked with him in Quality Markets Inc. becoming a shareholder in the mid-1950s. Bud and Kate increased their ownership of the business progressively until in 1967 they became the sole owners. In the 1973 they sold the business and pursued a more relaxed life after many years of being retail grocers.
Bud was an active member of his community. He was a fireman for the New London Fire Department from 1947 to 1967 during which time he progressively advanced to officer status ultimately retiring as a captain. During that period Bud used his medical training and experience to provide what is now viewed as EMT services. He was engaged in and directed multiple successful life-saving and rescue efforts by the Fire Department. He served as a member of the New London School Board in the 1960s and he served on the City of New London's Board of Zoning Appeals for over 30 years and was the current chairman. Bud was an active member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and had held state offices with the organization. He also served as treasurer for Most Precious Blood Catholic Church for many decades.
In retirement Bud and Kate often enjoyed spending the winters in Florida. They also traveled multiple times to Europe and enjoyed trips to Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Due to state-mandated restrictions on gatherings, a private funeral mass and burial was held with full military honors.
The family would like to thank the doctors of Heart and Vascular Institute of Wisconsin and the nurses on 3rd floor of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton for their kindness and great care.
