|
|
Arnold "Joe" Strauch
Appleton - Arnold "Joe" Strauch, age 92, passed away on May 1, 2019, at the Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton. He was born in Carter, Wisconsin on April 25, 1927. After serving his country from 1945-1947 in the Army, he married his high school sweetheart, Johanna Belongia. After retiring from Foremost Dairies, he enjoyed berry picking and walks through the woods with his dog J.B.
Arnold had 11 children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Johanna; and his second wife of 15 years: Delores Golonka. He was also preceded in death by his two sons: David and Bruce.
The Funeral Liturgy for Arnold will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 3, 2019, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 W Lawrence St. Appleton, with Father Jim Leary O.F.M Cap officiating. A time of visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
Papa loved his extended family at the Appleton Retirement Community, especially his "round table" friends.
A special thank you to the wonderful staffs at Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and the Appleton Retirement Community.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2019