Arnold Tennie
New London - Arnold Charles Tennie, age 95, was born to eternal life November 13, 2020. We have lost our energetic father who loved his family deeply.
Arnold (Arnie) was born near Stephensville, son of John and Anna (Kettner) Tennie on November 29, 1924. After graduation from Shiocton High School, he began his farming career on the family farm. On October 16, 1948, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Crain at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Lebanon. They farmed in the town of Maple Creek until their retirement in 1981 when they moved to New London.
Arnie's career as a farmer was the story of rapidly changing technology. When he began farming with his brother Leonard on the family farm, horses were instrumental in much of the work. After his marriage to Kathleen (Kate), they struck out on a farm of their own near Sugar Bush. The horses were sold and for many years Arnie shared the labor and equipment with his brother-in-law Bob Crain as they each built their dairy farms into successful operations. After years of the never-ending demands of farming, Arnie and Kate retired to their new home "in town" where their daily lives took a marked turn as they enjoyed the fruits of their labor; time to travel, golf, and fish. Arnie filled his free-time doing woodworking projects for family. He was also available to help family, neighbors in need, and his parish. He was a devoted Third Degree Knights of Columbus member for 53 years. He was an avid spectator at his grandchildren's school and sporting events.
Arnold is survived by his eight children: David (Sue) Tennie, New London; Jane (John) McConnell, Rhinelander; Ann (Jim) Klatt, Little Chute; Mary (Glenn) Van Handel, Shiocton; Barb (Ron) Steffanus, New London; Margie (Glen) Herzfeldt, Little Chute; Kathy (Joe) Diedrich, Appleton; Connie (Dick) McClone, New London. Twenty-two grandchildren: Katie (AJ) Krause, Michael (Niki) Tennie, Shawn (Kerri) Tennie, Sara (Travis) Bellile, Molly (fiancé Alex Mattke) McConnell, Daniel (Amy) McConnell, Jennifer (John) Simonsen, Jessica (Sean) Lynch, Michelle (Parag) Gajarawala, Stephanie (Spencer) Imhoff, Ryan (Nikki) Van Handel, Emily (Kyle) Dunn, Haley Steffanus, Eric (Raechyl Hughes) Herzfeldt, Scott (Mel) Herzfeldt, Amy (Mitchell) Burton, Laura (Jordan) Gibson, Andy Diedrich, Kyle (Marissa) McClone, Kara McClone, Kelly (Kyle) Kabe, and Kevin McClone. Arnold is further survived by twenty-six great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law: Mary Fran Crain and Suzie Crain.
In 2012, Arnie was preceded in death by Kathleen, his wife of 63 years. Arnie was the sole survivor of his family. His siblings Leo (Dorathy) Tennie, Regina (Servie) Ulman, Celestine (Harold) Urban, and Leonard (Mary) Tennie preceded him in death. He was further preceded in death by Kathleen's family: Jack Crain, Marge (Clair) Flease, Bob (Gail) Crain, Bill Crain, Marie (Judd) Jagoditsch, Regina (Dave) Bricco, Art (Pat) Crain.
We will miss our always on the go, family loving, father and grandfather. In memory of Arnie, who loved to laugh, we ask you to reach out to someone and make them smile.
Due to the COVID concerns a private funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Town of Lebanon. The funeral will be live-streamed at: https://www.mostpreciousbloodchurch.com/
and a link will be posted on the Cline & Hanson website following the ceremony.
Please share your memories at www.clinehansonfuneralhome.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Trinity Terrace (waitresses, as Dad called them) for their kindness shown to Arnie and his family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.