Arnold W. Anderson Sr.
Oconto Falls - Arnold W. Anderson Sr., 100, Oconto Falls, passed away peacefully September 3, 2019 with family present. He was born November 11, 1918 to Anton and Astrid (Nelson) Anderson.
Arnold married Viola VandenBush on April 11, 1942. They lived in California where Arnold worked for Consolidated Aircraft on B24 bombers. After returning home, he helped his father in the family business until he formed Anderson & Schuettpelz. Arnold and his partner were known for the homes they built. They also built and owned eight post offices which they leased to the government.
Arnold is survived by Viola, their children; Arnold (Randae) Anderson Jr.; Robert (Jenny) Anderson Sr.; Sandra (Don) Pederson; Shirley (Dick) Murphy; Sharon Maaske; John Anderson; Janice (Mark) Trotter and Linnea Bonville; grandchildren, Sarah (George) Yee, Beth Jamie, Bobby Anderson, Melissa (Ryan) Leja, Christine (Troy) Poquette, Susan (Corey) Earl, Jolene (Jeff) Truckenbrod, Blake (Karri) Kozicki, Kyle Sturman, Drew Bonville, Brad Bonville and Craig (Suzie) Bonville; 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; 1 sister, Alyce Ankerson; 1 brother, Merlin (Chet) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Donna VandenBush, Margaret (Muggs) VandenBush, Helen Anderson and Elaine Anderson; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren; Gary and David Pederson, Brett Maaske and Shari Anderson, son-in-law; Roger Murphy, 4 brothers; 16 brothers-in-law; 12 sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held 3-7pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue after 8:30am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Saturday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
The family would like to thank Alpha Senior Concepts for their compassionate care of our Dad.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 4, 2019