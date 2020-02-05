|
Arthur "Little Pete" B. Miller
Neenah - Arthur "Little Pete" B. Miller, age 78, of Neenah, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born in his family home on October 22, 1941 in White Lake, WI to the late Rudolph and Adeline (Oatman) Miller. Art graduated from White Lake High School with the class of 1960. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1960 - 1964. He served at Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City, South Dakota. Following his military service, he worked at Gilbert Paper Company in Menasha as a Lenox Operator from 1965 until his retirement in 2001. He married Patricia Beatty on May 3, 1975. Together they raised five wonderful children. Art enjoyed fishing, woodworking, watching baseball, following his kids' soccer games, and celebrating the 4th of July in White Lake.
Art is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia Miller; five children: Brian (Jean) Miller, Cory (Nichole) Miller, Amanda (Ian) Koehler, Patrick (Christine) Miller, Dennis Miller; six grandchildren: Sarah (Jon), Adeline, Finley, Shay, Kaydence and Hadley; siblings: Ronald "Buck" Miller, Dennis "Chubby" Miller, Thomas "Tom" Miller, Marie "Sis" (significant other Ron) Fuller, Linda "Blondie" Miller-Robinson, Lora "Janie" (significant other Bob) Reinhardt, Lisa "Bugs" Anderson; sisters-in-law, Sandie Miller, Lola Miller, Helen Miller, Nora Jean Miller; brother-in-law, Sheldon Anderson; other relatives and friends.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren: Jackson and Matthew Miller; brothers: Glen "Jupe" Miller, George "Whimpy" Miller, and Rudy Jr. "Louie" Miller; a brother-in-law Michael Reinhardt and sister-in-law Patsy Miller.
In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the .
Family and friends are invited to gather Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. A Celebration of Art's life will follow at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the funeral home.
Art's family would like to thank the staff at Aspire, Compassus Hospice, Lakeland Care, and Tammy Spierings from VNA.
