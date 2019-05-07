|
|
Arthur D. Somers
Hortonville - It is with great sadness the family of Arthur David Sommers of Hortonville announces his passing after an extended illness on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bonnie (nee McNichols) and his children, Kurt (special friend Carol), Keith (Anna), Kevin (special friend Kelly), Stacie (Ken) McCarthy and Halie (Andy) Nelson, fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two sisters, two brothers and many brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, John, four brothers and one sister.
The funeral service for Art will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, Hortonville with Rev. Ralph Rosenberg officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the CHURCH and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Interment will be in the Little Creek Cemetery, Symco WI at a later date.
Art was blessed with the peace of God and the breath of life
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019