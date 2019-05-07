Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church
Hortonville, WI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church
Hortonville, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church
Hortonville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Somers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur D. Somers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur D. Somers Obituary
Arthur D. Somers

Hortonville - It is with great sadness the family of Arthur David Sommers of Hortonville announces his passing after an extended illness on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bonnie (nee McNichols) and his children, Kurt (special friend Carol), Keith (Anna), Kevin (special friend Kelly), Stacie (Ken) McCarthy and Halie (Andy) Nelson, fifteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two sisters, two brothers and many brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, John, four brothers and one sister.

The funeral service for Art will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church, Hortonville with Rev. Ralph Rosenberg officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the CHURCH and again from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Interment will be in the Little Creek Cemetery, Symco WI at a later date.

Art was blessed with the peace of God and the breath of life

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.