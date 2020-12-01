Arthur E. Joachim Sr.
Neenah - Arthur E Joachim Sr: 83, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on November 29, 2020 following a courageous battle with Vascular Dementia. He was born in Green Bay, WI on January 11, 1937, son of the late Arthur and Irene (Drossart) Joachim.
Following High School, Arthur joined the U.S. Army and served from 1954 to 1961. During that time, he served in the Korean Conflict before being honorably discharged as a Corporal.
On December 24, 1976, Arthur married Donna Planert at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour. He retired from P.H. Glatfelter in 1999. Arthur was a member of St Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He enjoyed collecting coins, cheering for the Packers, and spending time with his children and grandchildren (especially our Bay Beach Trips). Caring for children was his passion whether they were his own or the many foster children that were a part of his home.
Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna; children: Robin (Jeff) Konow, Tina Schilleman, Sherri (Bill) Ables, Annette Joachim, David McKinnon, Michelle (Eric) Bauer, Kevin John Joachim, Melissa (Larry) McMain, Nancy (Joe) Rose, Arthur (Lacey) Joachim Jr, Matthew (Paula) Joachim, Sara (Mark) Hopkins, Christina Lemmers, Megan Joachim, Kevin James Joachim and Tristen Joachim; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Arthur is further survived by his siblings: Shirley Wolfe-Kimbell, Jan (Dave) Krueger, Mary (Tom) Marquardt, Joey Joachim, Johnny Joachim and Eddie Joachim and goddaughters: Stacey Radue and Kelly Bero VanderLinden.
He was further preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law: Louis and Ginevra Planert; sons: Robert Joachim, Tyler Joachim and Steven Joachim; son-in-law: Steve Schilleman; grandsons: Blake Huff and Rhylee Joachim; siblings: Elizabeth Joachim, Richard and Sharon Joachim, Ken and Barbara Joachim, Judy Joachim and Gheen Kimbell and good friends: Pete Rhodes and Dick Rose.
A special thank you to his longtime caregiver Patty "Pancake".
A private funeral service will be held at St Mark's Evangelical Lutheran church in Neenah, with Rev Robert Wilkinson officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. A memorial will be established in Arthur's name.
