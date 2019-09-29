|
|
Arthur J. Theiss
Appleton - Arthur John Theiss, age 96, joined his family for their heavenly reunion on September 23, 2019. Art was the youngest of 10 children, born on March 12, 1923, to the late Andrew and Mary (Huhn) Theiss. He will be remembered as a man who drew people in with his cheerful and positive spirit, and would go to any length to make the people he loved smile.
The Funeral Liturgy for Art will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2331 East Lourdes Drive, Appleton, with Father John Katamba officiating. A time of visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the WICHMANN FUNERAL HOME, 537 N Superior St, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again at CHURCH on Thursday from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. A full obituary can be found at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 29, 2019