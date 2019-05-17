Services
Wieting Funeral Home - Brillion - Brillion
215 South Main Street
Brillion, WI 54110
920-756-2102
Arthur Kratz
Arthur "Art" Kratz


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brillion - Arthur "Art" Louis Kratz, age 89, of Brillion, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Brillion West Haven.

Art was born on August 20, 1929 in Montpelier, Kewaunee County, son of the late Fred and Lena (Grand) Kratz. On July 9, 1966, he married Diane Krueger at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Brillion. Art was employed at the Brillion Iron Works until his retirement. He particularly enjoyed his gardening. Art and Diane loved spending time watching their numerous nieces and nephews on the weekends, all of whom they treated like their own children.

Art is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane of Brillion; his siblings and in-laws: Bernice Behnke, Ralph (Audrey) Kratz, Lillian Mangin, Norb (Barb) Kratz, Evelyn Loose, Harold (Faye) Krueger, Gilbert Krueger, Jr., Willard (Lana) Krueger, Gloria Krueger; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Gilbert and Cora (Radloff) Krueger, Sr., siblings and in-laws: Hank (Helen) Kratz, Laverne (Clarence) Kangas, Lucille (Ralph) Gramke, Helen Kratz, Lester Behnke, George Mangin, Merlin Krueger, Wesley Loose, and Janice Krueger, and one godson, Jerry Posen.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Brillion. Officiating will be the Rev. Ross Henzi and the Rev. Philip Janisch. Burial will be in Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery, Brillion.

Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Online condolences may be made.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated.

Diane would like to thank her family and friends, especially Tina and Todd, for always helping and supporting her and Art during this time.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 17, 2019
