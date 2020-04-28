|
|
Arthur M. Nadolny
Appleton - Arthur M. Nadolny, 78 of Appleton, died on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1941 in Neenah to Walter and Bernice Nadolny and spent the majority of his life in the Fox Cities.
In his younger years, Art loved to ride his bike all through the city. One of Art's favorite memories was learning to fish with all his cousins at their cabin in Phelps, WI. He enjoyed going out for a good meal with his buddies. Art was obsessed about anything to do with trains and went to train museums. Plus he immensely enjoyed listening to different genres of music. He served a short stint in the Army, but was discharged as his eyesight grew worse and caused him to become legally blind.
Art spent many happy July 4ths with his nephew's family, watching fireworks and toasting marshmallows. Family would come together every Christmas Eve at his sister Mary's home in Neenah. He was always as excited as a five-year-old ripping open presents.
As the years rolled by, his new home became Brewster Village, where he made many friends. He loved to chit chat and sing and could be heard down the hallway as you would walk to his room for a visit. Therapy dogs were always an immense comfort to him.
Surviving Art are his five siblings: Thomas Nadolny; Barbara Hammill; Patrick Nadolny; Mary (Richard) Payne; and Steven Nadolny; as well as a nephew, Scott and his wife, Christine, along with their children, Steven and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Aimee Hamill. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Art's family would like to thank the entire staff at Brewster Village, Appleton for the loving care given to our brother and making him feel safe and special.
RIP Micky- till we meet again.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020