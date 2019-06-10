|
|
Arthur Rankin
Appleton - Arthur D. Rankin, 82, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The funeral service for Arthur will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 724 E. South River St. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 10, 2019