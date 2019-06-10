|
|
Arthur "Art" Rankin
Appleton - Arthur "Art" David Rankin entered into eternal peace on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Froedtert Medical Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI surrounded by his loving family.
Art was born on July 5, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from Mepham High School in Merrick, NY and attended Dwight Preparatory School in New York City. He then went on to the University of Maine in Orono where he graduated with a B.S. Chemical Engineering Degree and a Masters of Science in Pulp and Paper Technology. It was at the University of Maine that he met his beloved wife, Judy. They enjoyed 60 happy, fun-filled, and fulfilling years together.
Art's lifelong career was in paper manufacturing, which took him and his beloved family to many locations throughout the United States. His first position was with Mead Paper Company in Chillicothe, OH, followed by several years at the Beloit Corporation in Dalton, MA. The family became Southerners when he took a position with Crown Zellerbach Corp in St. Francisville, LA; however, Appleton Papers/Appleton Coated in Combined Locks was the highlight and most rewarding of his working career where he and his family have enjoyed 45 wonderful years!
Art was active during his working career and after retirement in TAPPI and PIMA, both paper-related professional organizations. Education was his life's passion, and he worked tirelessly on the Boards of Directors of the University of Minnesota Paper Science and Engineering Council and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Paper Science and Engineering Foundation. He was co-founder of the first PIMA student chapters at both schools. He participated in the first two National PIMA Student Summits for students in all the industry paper schools. He also served as a board member at the Paper Industry International Hall of Fame located in Appleton. He was a member of the North Central Board of Directors as well as the PIMA National Board, becoming National President. Throughout his career, he was honored with many service and leadership awards, which he cherished.
After retirement, Art was co-founder of the Paper Industry Old-Timers - a group comprised of men and women who worked in or supplied the Paper Industry. He so enjoyed the lunch meetings with them. He also loved the time spent with his friends at the Appleton YMCA - working out and striving to solve the world's problems. The many rounds of golf that he played at St. Patrick's Golf Course in Wrightstown were also among his favorites. He and Judy enjoyed their winters in Tucson, AZ with their "Arizona Family" of friends from throughout the US and Canada. The yearly trips to Maine to visit family and friends were also special. However, he cherished nothing more than the time spent with his beloved family. He felt very blessed.
Art is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters: Debra (Scott) Murlowski of Maple Grove, MN; and Kristen Rankin of St. Paul, MN; granddaughters: Amanda Murlowski of St. Louis Park, MN; Megan (Nick) Bellos of Champlin, MN; Sara (Joseph) Schoen of Madison, WI; grandson Alex Rankin of St. Paul, MN; great-grandsons Jordan Bellos and Eli Schoen; and a soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his parents, David and Elizabeth Rankin and his mother-in-law, Margaret Clark.
A celebration of Art's life will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST on 724 E. South River St, Appleton. A time of visitation will take place on Friday from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Augelli and the nursing staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton, as well as the team of doctors and the nursing staff at Froedtert.
A memorial fund is being established to continue Art's love of the paper industry and is future.
He was a man who loved Life, God, His Family, and His Country!
For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 10 to June 11, 2019