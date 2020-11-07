1/
Arthur Schneider
1938 - 2020
Arthur Schneider

Fremont - Arthur Schneider, age 82, of Weyauwega, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1938 in Waupaca, WI, the son of the late Clarence and Martha Schneider.

Arthur worked for Paine Lumber Company in Oshkosh for many years until it shut down. He then worked at Presto Products in Weyauwega before retiring.

Arthur loved getting together for cookouts. He also enjoyed driving around on his lawnmower and side by side, and gardening. He will always be remembered for his deer hunting from his garage.

Arthur is survived by four children, Dave (Carrie) Schneider, Fremont; Kim (Mike) Krause, Weyauwega; Elizabeth Struck, New London; and

Daniel Schneider, Seymour; nine grandchildren, Christopher Krause, Brandon Krause, Alyssa(Brad)Nelson, Jason(Jenny)Schneider, Travis Schneider, Fawn Schneider, Natalie Schneider, Hannah Schneider and Olivia Schneider, Brian Struck and Ashley(Steph)Struck; 11 great-grandchildren, Jaidah, Adryana, Draven, Tessa, Bentley, Sophie, Buxton, Marissa, Ethan, Micah and Jonah. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence, and a granddaughter, Cassandra Krause.

Per Arthur's wishes no funeral service will be held.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
