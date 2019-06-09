|
Arthur Schuelke
New London - Arthur Richard Schuelke, Jr., age 84, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Clintonville. He was born on August 10, 1934 at the Stecker farm south of Dale, WI, in the town of Winchester, the son of the late Arthur Sr. and Olga(Stecker)Schuelke. In 1955, Arthur married Barbara White and together they had five children. They later divorced. On September 28, 1974, he married Carol Jennerjohn at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hortonville. Arthur lived near Readfield for most of his life, before moving to New London a few years ago. He was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Readfield, where he served as a council member and Boy Pioneers Leader for many years. He was employed at the Neenah Foundry for over 35 years before retiring in 1996. Art also had a side business as a chimney sweep for many years. Art enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and polka music, having taught himself to play the concertina when he was young. He will be fondly remembered for his love of the outdoors, tinkering with little projects and his talent to build many things out of wood, especially birdhouses. Art was also known for his creative, artistic side and beautiful penmanship. His signs, burnt wood pieces, cards and letters will be lasting testament to his talent. He also enjoyed doing taxidermy work since he was a teenager. Art is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol; his children, Colleen Schuelke, Clintonville; Debbie(Randy)Hakala, Edmond, OK; Greg(Pam)Schuelke, Green Bay; Jeff(Debbie)Schuelke, Embarrass; Amy(Leandro)Leon, Clintonville and Jason(Cindy)Schuelke, Bear Creek; seven grandchildren, Brett Babino, Bobby(Cindy)Babino, Brad(Kate)Schuelke, Destiny Schuelke(Fiancee' Dan); Desiree Schuelke(Special friend, Joey), Leandro Leon(Fiancee' Alisha) and Evan Schuelke; two step grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; he is also survived by Barb's youngest daughter, Gina Pahl, who was like a daughter to him and her children; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 12PM(noon) at Zion Lutheran Church, N985 County Rd.W, Readfield. Rev. Peter Kesting will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10AM until the time of service.
