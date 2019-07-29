Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
CALVARY CHAPEL
2136 E. Newberry Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
CALVARY CHAPEL
2136 E. Newberry Street
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Hopfensperger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur W. Hopfensperger


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur W. Hopfensperger Obituary
Arthur W. Hopfensperger

Combined Locks - Arthur William Hopfensperger, 78, died peacefully at his residence, with his family by his side on Sunday July 28, 2019. He was born in Appleton December 7, 1940. Art married Shirley Smith on September 28, 1963.

Memorial service for Art will be 6:00 PM on Thursday August 1, 2019 at CALVARY CHAPEL, 2136 E. Newberry Street, Appleton, with Pastor Dwight Douville officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon beginning at 4:00 until 5:45 PM, with the memorial service to begin at 6:00 PM, with full military honors to follow. A complete obituary can be found at www.valleyfh.com

logo


logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent