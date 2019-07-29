|
|
Arthur W. Hopfensperger
Combined Locks - Arthur William Hopfensperger, 78, died peacefully at his residence, with his family by his side on Sunday July 28, 2019. He was born in Appleton December 7, 1940. Art married Shirley Smith on September 28, 1963.
Memorial service for Art will be 6:00 PM on Thursday August 1, 2019 at CALVARY CHAPEL, 2136 E. Newberry Street, Appleton, with Pastor Dwight Douville officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday afternoon beginning at 4:00 until 5:45 PM, with the memorial service to begin at 6:00 PM, with full military honors to follow. A complete obituary can be found at www.valleyfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 29 to July 30, 2019