Arthur W. Van Asten
Little Chute - Arthur William Van Asten, age 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 14, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1929 son of the late William and Delia Van Asten. He married Bonnie Verhagen on June 26, 1952 at St. John Nepomucene Church, Little Chute.
Art was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put the well-being of his family first. From his early days growing up on the family farm on Van Asten Road in Freedom to his 40 years of service at Miller Electric, he learned the importance of hard work and dependability in providing for his family. Art's years of buying and selling things like antiques, tools, household furnishings… particularly dressers, also gave him the chance to get out and talk to people from all walks of life, something he really enjoyed. And while he was always interested in turning a profit, when someone really needed a dresser but couldn't afford it, Art often let them have one for free - one of the many acts of kindness from the "dresser man."
He will be remembered by all who knew him as a truly kind and caring person who could brighten your day with a quick joke or funny story, who always looked for the good in others and who was quick to help anyone in need.
He will be greatly missed by his children: Mike (Lynn) Van Asten, Kimberly; Mary (Tim) Schultz, Little Chute; Jeff (Maria) Van Asten, Menasha; daughter-in-law, Connie Van Asten, Waupaca; grandchildren: Chris (Jennifer) Van Asten, Sarah (Cory) Remmel, Zac (Kristin) Van Asten, Ryan Schultz, Curtis (Jessie) Van Asten, Erin (Brian) Ebben, Riley Van Asten; and ten great grandchildren: Miles, Pearce and Teage Van Asten; Jolyn and Andilee Remmel; Chloe and Landyn Van Asten; Hunter and Jaelynn Ebben and Henley Van Asten. He is further survived by brother, Ronald (Ann) Van Asten; sisters: Germaine Ambrosius, Elaine (Bernie) Miller, Marianne Neubert, and Diane (Leo) Gilsdorf; and brothers-in-law: Gerald (Rose) Verhagen and Thomas Verhagen.
In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; son, Richard; grandson, Jesse Schultz; father and mother in-law: John and Marie Verhagen; brothers: Gerald (Katherine) Van Asten and Ervin (Alice) Van Asten; brothers-in-law: William Ambrosius, David Neubert, and Bill (Eileen) Verhagen: and sister-in-law Claire Verhagen.
The Van Asten family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Renaissance Assisted Living, Appleton - especially Nicole, Jennifer and Rose for the care and kindness they provided to Art while he was a resident there.
Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service for the immediate family, officiated by Father Ron Belitz, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Little Chute. In addition, the service will also be live streamed on the church website (stjn.org
- click on the live stream tab at the top of the page). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Nepomucene Food Pantry in Little Chute or the American Heart Association
. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
.