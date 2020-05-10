|
|
Arvin A. Rank
Neenah - Arvin Andrew Rank went to Heaven on May 5, 2020. Arvin was born October 4, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI. He was one of six children born to the late Andrew and Helen (Wasmund) Rank. In 1947, he moved to Cecil, WI. He graduated from Gillett High School in 1955 where he enjoyed playing football and was on the track team. On June 30, 1956, Arvin married his high school sweetheart Darlene "Dottie" Brown at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett and spent 63 wonderful years together.
Arvin started working at Neenah Paper Co. in 1955 where he was a devoted employee until retirement in 1992. Arvin and Dottie built their first home in Neenah in 1960 where they have been lifelong residents. In 2000, they became "snow birds" and enjoyed many years in The Villages, FL playing golf and enjoying the warm weather together with many friends from Wisconsin, including their "Legend Lake" group and his goddaughter Becky (Rob) Lonergan.
Arvin was a lifelong member at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah together with 20 years at Hope Lutheran in The Villages, FL. Arvin was a man of faith and shared the blessing of faith with his family and friends.
Travel was a love of Arvin's. He spent countless hours planning family vacations all over the US as well as Europe and the Caribbean. His favorite vacation was a trip to Mexico with his entire family to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Arvin loved to follow his Wisconsin sports teams. He was an avid Packers fan having season tickets since 1956 but the games he enjoyed the most were those of his children's "Neenah Rocket" games and the hundreds of football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer and softball games of his eight grandchildren from T-ball to college. Arvin was always their biggest fan and a very proud Poppa whether it was sports or other school activities.
In addition to his loving wife Dottie, Arvin is survived by his children Rick (Linda) Rank of The Villages, FL, their children Aaron (Andrea), Matthew (Ali), Stephanie; Scott (Beetle) Rank of Cedarburg, WI and their children Melissa (John) Mertins, Alison (Joel) Zietsma, Charles (Brittany), and Julie (Dan) Navin of Menomonee Falls, WI and their children Peter and Sarah Navin. Also survived by five great grandchildren William and Olivia Rank, Quinn and Levi Mertins, and Sawyer Zietsma. Arvin is further survived by three brothers Ronald (Shirley), Dennis (Sally) and Elwyn (Jane) and two sisters Patricia Riegert and Peggy Boldt and many nieces and nephews.
Arvin was a beloved husband, adoring father, proud Poppa, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws William and Hilda Brown, an infant daughter, brothers-in-law William Brown, Marvin Riegert and Ron Boldt, and sisters-in-law Joyce Brown and Eleanor Wilson.
The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude and thanks to all his caregivers at Park View Health Center, especially a heartfelt thanks to Jim, Shannon and Jen for all their support to the family.
A celebration of life service will be held later this summer at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Neenah.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 10, 2020