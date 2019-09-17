Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S. Madison Street
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S. Madison Street
Green Bay, WI
Audrey A. Hardy

Audrey A. Hardy Obituary
Audrey A. Hardy

De Pere - Audrey A. Hardy, age 90, formerly of De Pere and Crivitz, passed away Saturday evening at a local hospital.

Family and friends may visit at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison Street, Green Bay, on Friday, September 20, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Pastor Larry Lange officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition and at www.cotterfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 17, 2019
