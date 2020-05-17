|
|
Audrey A. Keyes
Neenah - It's springtime, our mother's favorite time of year..really every time of year was her favorite. Audrey Ann Keyes, 87, loved to celebrate love, laughter, life and people. Flowers, sunshine, and the birds singing around her. She noticed and was curious about everything and everyone. She often told her life story to strangers, only to share her joy for living. She was a servant of the Lord, to her family and her community.
Born August 30th, 1932 in Neenah at Theda Clark, to Gilbert Myhre and Ernestine Hochholzer Myhre. She lost her mother at the age of nine, but she stood up tall to take care of her daddy and 5 siblings. In 1944, she and her 2 sisters went to live at Homme Children's Home in Wittenberg, WI. In 1947, she graduated from high school in Milwaukee.
She met the love of her life, Richard Keyes when she was 21. They married in 1953 and began to build their family and life in Neenah. They were devoted members of St. Margaret Mary's Parish. They raised 8 children and founded Keyes Plumbing and Heating in 1967-a family legacy. She was "Lady Plumber" to many! Richard died in 1990 and she never even dated another man! She always said, "I had the greatest love of my life already." He was a lucky man!
But we as her children, grands and great grands have been luckier. Blessed to have been raised in a Christian home of love, laughter, and yes, discipline; but always love.
Surrounded by family, she went home to the Lord peacefully, May 14th. We are all Saddened by the sudden loss of our mother and grandmother-our beloved Gigi. She'll be missed every day; remembered with celebration in the giggles of her great grandchildren, the birds' song and the fragrance of the flowering trees, in our talks of the job sites and customers - who are family to us. We will lift her up in our prayers and as we gather as families for dinner. She still loved hats and high heels, puzzles, to read scripture & novels, write letters, cook and feed everyone who came into her home. Her faith and her family were everything to her.
Her beloved family includes: Daughters: Dawn Gallaher and fiancé Don Hudson, Reno, NV;Lynn Keyes, Neenah; Susan (Dale) DeRuyter, Kay (Douglas) Farrar, Columbia, TN; Daughter in law: Cindy Keyes, Wauwatosa, WI; Sons: Glenn Keyes, Neenah, WI; Paul (Rhonda) Keyes, Larsen, WI.; Brian Keyes, Appleton, WI. Grandchildren: Meredith (Odie) Wilkerson, Matthew (Akiko Noguchi) Keyes, Lauren, Preston, and Carson Nelsen, Neenah, WI. Sarah (Jon) Hodkiewicz, Madison, WI.; Christopher (Ashley) Keyes, Neenah, WI.; Reilly and Caitlyn Keyes, Larsen, WI.; Rebecca (Lee) Joniaux, Green Bay, WI.; Erica (Travis) Thatcher, Neenah; Benjamin Bavinck, Appleton. Ian and Sean Farrar, Columbia, TN; Great-Grandchildren: Elliot Wilkerson, Ever Kamali Nelsen, Owen Nelsen, Matthew, Charlie, Jack, Nathan Hodkiewicz, Jacob & Emma Keyes, Evan Voeks, Alexis Connelly, Dominic VanGroll, Lydia Bavinck; Sister: Pat Pierner, West Allis; Sister-in-law: Vera Keyes, Marshfield; Brother: Ted Myhre, Indianapolis; and a Brother-in-law: Rollie Schafer, Spencer.
Preceded in death By: Loving husband Richard, beloved son Robert, daughter in law Janet Keyes, Her best friend Mary Meier, her grandparents and parents, many family and friends.
Community service: She was the Past President and Secretary of Women in Construction (1971-1980 membership). She was Eucharistic Minister at St. Margaret Mary's Parish, where she also taught CCD classes. She volunteered at St Vincent de Paul.
Loving and kind in all her Ways, upright and just to the end of her days; sincere and true in her heart and mind a beautiful memory she left behind. She had a nature you could not help loving, a heart that was more pure than gold; And to those who knew her and loved her, her memory will never grow old.
A PRIVATE Mass of Resurrection will held for the family on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM. It will be live streamed on Facebook on the Westgor Funeral Home page. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for Breast Cancer Research.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 17, 2020