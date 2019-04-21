Audrey A. Rasmussen



Appleton - Audrey A. Rasmussen, age 88, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Brewster Village. She was born in Wild Rose to the late Reuben and Alice (Seipher) Bacon. Audrey married Eugene Rasmussen on February 24, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2011. She was an avid knitter and also enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening.



Audrey is survived by her children: Judy (Byron) Schroeder of Menasha and Dennis Rasmussen of Weyauwega; grandchildren: Tracy and Michelle Schroeder and Amanda Rasmussen; great grandchildren: Gabe, Emma and Madisyn; and sister, Janet (Dick) Nelson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her siblings: Brunett, Laverne, Donald and Marvin Bacon and Doris Parse.



A celebration of life will be held in Audrey's honor on May 10, 2019 at BREWSTER VILLAGE (3300 W. Brewster St. Appleton) from 1:00-3:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Brewster Village for the wonderful care given to Audrey.











