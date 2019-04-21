Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
BREWSTER VILLAGE
3300 W. Brewster St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Rasmussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey A. Rasmussen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey A. Rasmussen Obituary
Audrey A. Rasmussen

Appleton - Audrey A. Rasmussen, age 88, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Brewster Village. She was born in Wild Rose to the late Reuben and Alice (Seipher) Bacon. Audrey married Eugene Rasmussen on February 24, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2011. She was an avid knitter and also enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening.

Audrey is survived by her children: Judy (Byron) Schroeder of Menasha and Dennis Rasmussen of Weyauwega; grandchildren: Tracy and Michelle Schroeder and Amanda Rasmussen; great grandchildren: Gabe, Emma and Madisyn; and sister, Janet (Dick) Nelson. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her siblings: Brunett, Laverne, Donald and Marvin Bacon and Doris Parse.

A celebration of life will be held in Audrey's honor on May 10, 2019 at BREWSTER VILLAGE (3300 W. Brewster St. Appleton) from 1:00-3:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Brewster Village for the wonderful care given to Audrey.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now