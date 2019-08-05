|
|
Audrey A. Suehs
Manawa - Audrey Alma (Baum) Suehs passed away on Sunday, August 4th, 2019 at Greentree Nursing Home in Clintonville, Wisconsin, following a brief battle with cancer. Audrey was born on January 17, 1932 in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Gustav and Alma (Gomoll) Baum. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Watertown. After graduating from Northwestern (prep) in Watertown, she attended River Forest College in River Forest, Illinois. In 1952, she came to Manawa to teach Grades 3-5, at St. Paul Lutheran School.
On August 8, 1953, Audrey married Gordon (Bud) Suehs at St. John Lutheran Church in Watertown. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage, one daughter, Kim (Doug) Jahsman, Appleton, WI; one son, Mitch, Stickney, S.D.; and one grandson, Chris (Shannon) Jahsman, Ripon, WI.
After 33 years of teaching, Audrey retired in 1994, but continued to substitute teach and volunteer at St. Paul's. She was the volunteer coordinator for St. Paul School and loved to give back and help students. Audrey loved the hugs from students, both young and old. She was proud to be selected as one of the teachers to be honored in the Sixth edition of Who's Who Among American Teachers in 2000.
Audrey was a member of St. Paul's choir, volunteered her time at the Manawa Rodeo, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a member of the Manawa Woman's Club.
Audrey loved to travel and a few summers were spent with friends visiting many different places in Maurine Kriese's motor home. She accompanied Pastor Nieting on four of his trips, including the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary and many others.
Bud and Audrey went on a cruise to Alaska for their 50th Anniversary. During some of the winter, Bud and Audrey spent time in Gulfport, MS, and later Dunnellon, FL. They loved to golf, visit friends, and go sight-seeing. The summers were spent at Phillips, WI. Where they fished, golfed and played cribbage.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty (Roger) Niemuth; sisters-in-law Ruth (Art) Suehs; Maisie (Les) Suehs; Eleanor Suehs and Fern (Victor) Suehs and brothers-in-law Edward Sarna and Victor (Fern) Suehs.
She is survived by her husband (Bud); daughter and son-in-law Kim (Doug) Jahsman; son Mitch and grandson Chris (Shannon) Jahsman. Audrey is further survived her sister-in-law Irene Sarna, Manawa, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements for Audrey will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Manawa with Rev. Nathan Reichle and Rev. Vilas Mazemke officiating. A visitation will be held for Audrey on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. AT THE CHURCH and also on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Little Wolf Cemetery.
The family would like to thank doctors Avery, Abbi, Kohl and Baum, along with the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and a special thank you to Dr. Attaboy, of Ascension hospice, who gave Audrey her last "old Fashion" and all the hospice nurses and Greentree Health and Rehab Center, who took care of Audrey.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019