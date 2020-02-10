|
Audrey J. Johnson
Shiocton - Audrey Joy Johnson, age 94 of Shiocton, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born to the late Arthur and Theresa (Fries) Gerl on June 26, 1925, in Black Creek. Audrey was united in marriage to Elmer Johnson on August 1, 1946, in Black Creek. He preceded her in death in 1993. Audrey spent many winters in McAllen, TX and summers at Boulder Lake, WI. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking car rides and attending Thursday morning breakfast club.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Janice (Harold) Tickler; sons, David (LouAnn) Johnson, Richard (Cherie) Johnson and Todd (Helen) Johnson; grandchildren, Tony, Ted, Matthew, Kelly, Paige, Cooper, Megan, and Scott; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law Tina and granddaughter-in-law, Lauren and sister-in-law, Carol Johnson.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James (1969); sisters, Claudia Vogel-Gray and Jean Lambie-Lyndahl; brother, Arthur Gerl and two grandsons, Westley and Andy Johnson.
The Memorial Mass for Audrey will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Shiocton with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020