Audrey J. Stecker
Potter - Audrey Jean Stecker age 83, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Audrey was born April 2, 1935 in Stockbridge to the late Julius and Mabel (Miller) Peterson. Audrey graduated from Hilbert High School and married Herman Stecker, Jr. on August 14, 1954.
Audrey had a strong faith and love for Jesus that she and Hermie shared with their family and friends. Their home was filled with so much love. Audrey was a great homemaker; she loved canning pickles, rummage sales, shopping, reading, and attending the children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She served joyfully in her church, working at Vacation Bible School, the Hilbert Gospelfest, the Afternoon Women's Fellowship, and as a part- time Sunday School teacher. She was employed as the church custodian for 20 years, assisted by her husband Hermie. She also enjoyed working with the ladies at Salm's Banquet Hall.
She lived life with a lot of spunk and loved to laugh. She was humble, giving of herself and helping others. She kept her spunkiness even while living with dementia the last 8 years of her life.
Audrey and Hermie raised Jeanne, Lori, Sandra, Douglas, and Barbara to love and serve the Lord. They also count Maria Benavides as their Costa Rican daughter. We are so happy Maria could be with us in the fall of 2018.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hermie Stecker, her children, Jeanne (Marc) Axelrod, Lori (Nolan) Schmidt, Sandy (Paul) Cummings, Doug Stecker, special friend Jenelle Christen, and Barb (Mark) Quasius. Her grandchildren: Summer Schmidt, Justin (Julie) Schmidt, Jakob Schmidt and fiance Alicia Kontowski, Troy Cummings, and special friend Sheila Vander Linden and her daughter Annabelle, Derek Cummings and special friend Kelly Mulligan, Skylar (Leah) Stecker and Whitney (Nick) Ziegler, Grant Quasius and Lauren Quasius, and her great-grandchildren Sierra Thomas, Treyten and Braxten Schmidt
She is further survived by her sister Shirley Wolf, her sisters-in-law Marilyn Stache and Mariann Buechel, and brothers-in-law Terrence Woelfel and Ambrose Lisowe, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Rose, her sister, Carol Woelfel, sisters-and brothers-in-law, Herbert and Cleo Stecker, Wilbert and Audrey "Mae" Stecker, Lorna Lisowe, Earl "Joe" Wolf, Clarence Buechel, Allen Stache, and great grandson Brycen Schmidt.
We will mourn our loss of Audrey and celebrate her entrance into Heaven. Visitation will take place on Tuesday March 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm. at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church at 181 Main Street in Potter. Visitation will resume Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Her funeral service, performed by Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod, will begin at 11:00. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westhaven in Brillion for the love and care given to Mom. You were all very special to Mom. You truly are the hands and feet of Jesus!
