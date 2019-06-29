Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Oneida, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Oneida, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Manders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey M. Manders


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey M. Manders Obituary
Audrey M. Manders

De Pere - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our devoted mother Audrey M. Manders, 86, De Pere, who joined her husband Sam on their date night, Wednesday June 26, 2019.

She was born July 12, 1932 to the late Peter and Jeanette (Sanders) Gerrits. On September 13, 1950 she married Sylvester "Sam" Manders at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oneida.

Along side her husband Sam, they ran the family dairy farm, they also enjoyed bowling, square dancing, and playing cribbage.

Audrey was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Circle of Love Prayer Group. Audrey also belonged to the local Moose Lodge, where she often enjoyed a good game of cards. She was well respected and warmly regarded as a true friend in the Oneida community where she lived most of her life. Time spent with her children and grandchildren, especially playing cards, is what Audrey looked forward to the most.

She is survived by her children; Thomas J. (Rita) Manders, James R. (Lynette) Manders, Kathleen A. (fiancé Kevin) Rasmussen, Sandra L. DuChateau, Fredrick L. Manders, Carol J. (CJ) Manders, and Connie L. Manders. Her grandchildren; Anna (Chris Tamayo) Skoropisova, Carissa (Chris) Kondrath, Renee Rasmussen, Katie Rasmussen, Sarah DuChateau, Christopher Adams, Kristy Greely, Brandon Manders, Wesley Manders, Zokoye Williams, Jordan (Thomas) Wolf, Blake Gilliam, and her four great grandchildren; Damien, Chloe, Colin, and Audrina.

Audrey's siblings; Clarence Gerrits, Rosella Conard, her sisters-in-law; Dolores Burt, Mary Lou Van Kauwenberg, Betty (Stuart) Allen, Carol Gerrits, Dottie Gerrits, her brother-in-law John (Betty) Manders, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends further survive her.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Sam in 2005, her son Michael, as well as her siblings; Lloyd Gerrits, Bob (Lil) Gerrits, Ken Gerrits, Donald Gerrits, and sister and bothers-in-law; Eve Gerrits, Lee Conard, Linden Burt, and John Van Kauwenberg.

Friends may call after 9:00AM Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oneida. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. David Ruby officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.

Special thanks to Unity Hospice for all their loving care and compassion shown to our mom, as well as our family. Thanks also to the Circle of Love Prayer Group, for the prayers and visit.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent