|
|
Audrey M. Manders
De Pere - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our devoted mother Audrey M. Manders, 86, De Pere, who joined her husband Sam on their date night, Wednesday June 26, 2019.
She was born July 12, 1932 to the late Peter and Jeanette (Sanders) Gerrits. On September 13, 1950 she married Sylvester "Sam" Manders at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oneida.
Along side her husband Sam, they ran the family dairy farm, they also enjoyed bowling, square dancing, and playing cribbage.
Audrey was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she belonged to the Circle of Love Prayer Group. Audrey also belonged to the local Moose Lodge, where she often enjoyed a good game of cards. She was well respected and warmly regarded as a true friend in the Oneida community where she lived most of her life. Time spent with her children and grandchildren, especially playing cards, is what Audrey looked forward to the most.
She is survived by her children; Thomas J. (Rita) Manders, James R. (Lynette) Manders, Kathleen A. (fiancé Kevin) Rasmussen, Sandra L. DuChateau, Fredrick L. Manders, Carol J. (CJ) Manders, and Connie L. Manders. Her grandchildren; Anna (Chris Tamayo) Skoropisova, Carissa (Chris) Kondrath, Renee Rasmussen, Katie Rasmussen, Sarah DuChateau, Christopher Adams, Kristy Greely, Brandon Manders, Wesley Manders, Zokoye Williams, Jordan (Thomas) Wolf, Blake Gilliam, and her four great grandchildren; Damien, Chloe, Colin, and Audrina.
Audrey's siblings; Clarence Gerrits, Rosella Conard, her sisters-in-law; Dolores Burt, Mary Lou Van Kauwenberg, Betty (Stuart) Allen, Carol Gerrits, Dottie Gerrits, her brother-in-law John (Betty) Manders, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends further survive her.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Sam in 2005, her son Michael, as well as her siblings; Lloyd Gerrits, Bob (Lil) Gerrits, Ken Gerrits, Donald Gerrits, and sister and bothers-in-law; Eve Gerrits, Lee Conard, Linden Burt, and John Van Kauwenberg.
Friends may call after 9:00AM Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oneida. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. David Ruby officiating. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice for all their loving care and compassion shown to our mom, as well as our family. Thanks also to the Circle of Love Prayer Group, for the prayers and visit.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 29 to June 30, 2019