Audrey Mae Schultz
Appleton - Audrey M. Schultz 81, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. She was born on February 10, 1939, in Appleton, the daughter of Ernest and Frieda (Behnke) Kersten. Audrey was united in marriage to Melvin Walter Schultz on September 22, 1956, in Appleton. She was employed with Shopko for 15 years, before retiring in 1995. Audrey and Melvin were members of the Retreads Motorcycle Club, Gold Wing Road Riders Club, and Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Appleton. She enjoyed traveling with Melvin to all 50 states; especially via motorcycle. Audrey loved to sew and will be remembered as a great seamstress, by family and friends. Some of her hobbies included: knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking cookies.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 63 years: Melvin; 2 sons: Eugene (Pam Besaw) and Michael (Mary) Schultz; 4 grandchildren: Stacey (Patrick Miller) Schnetzer, Amanda Donze, and Nicholas (Amy) and Jacob Schultz; 4 great grandchildren: Violet Miller, Katlyn and Logan Donze, and Nevaeh Schultz; 2 brothers: Les (Marian) and Glen (Dianne) Kersten; a brother-in-law: Milo (Bonnie) Schmaling; a favorite aunt: "Lietze"; and numerous other family members and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings: Gary Kersten, Jeanine Schmaling, and Joanie (Robert) Schumacher.
In light of current events, the private family funeral for Audrey will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 4, 2020. The livestream for her can be found on her obituary page at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. Interment will be at 12:30 pm, on Thursday, at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established at a later date.
Audrey's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their compassion and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.