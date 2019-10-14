|
Audry Ann Recker
Appleton - Audry passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Brewster Village in Appleton, WI after a long-term illness.
Audry was born April 5, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her parents were Theodore Van Roosenbeek and Norma Van Roosenbeek (nee Pein). She married Donald Recker on September 12th, 1953. They were married for 52 years.
Audry worked for the Appleton Police Department, first as a crossing guard, then as a metermaid.
Survived by her children: Belinda Beschta (special friend Steve), Debbie (Gary) Peterson, Randy (Julie) Recker, and Luanne Gilmore, grandchildren: Kelly Recker, Brian Beschta, Stacey Beschta, Sarah (Lee) Loeffler, Eric (Heather) Peterson, Tony, Zachary, and Nicholas Recker, Rachael (Mike) Koontz, Amy Gilmore and Joe (Tara) Gilmore, several great grandchildren, brother Patrick, sister Linda, and many nieces and nephews.
Audry was preceded in death by her husband Donald, son-in-law Ronald Beschta, her parents, her brothers, Dan and Dick, and niece Kathleen Van Roosenbeek.
The funeral liturgy for Audry will be held on Thursday October 17th at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St, at 11:00 AM. Visitation at church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Private interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Appleton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Village for all their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019