August "Auggie" Bratz
Appleton - August Otto Bratz, age 88, of Appleton, passed away on October 29, 2019. Auggie was born on June 22, 1931 to August and Lydia (Jentch) Bratz in Rockland, Wisconsin. He was a graduate from Reedsville High School. After graduation he served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. On October 3, 1953 he married the former Esther Ernst and they enjoyed over 66 years together. He was employed with Riverside Paper as a Machine Operator and Cutter. He was a former member of First Baptist Church and most recently a member of Whiting Baptist Church. Auggie was a very caring man who loved time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as watching baseball. He liked playing games and working with wood as a carpenter.
He will be sadly missed by: his wife of 66 years, Esther, children, Tom and Judy Bratz of Oshkosh and Sharrie Hurley of Appleton, grandchildren, Ellie (Alfredo) AcquahQuansah, Victor Hurley, Thomas Bratz, Charity Bratz, Michael Hurley, James Bratz, Daniel (Sarah) Hurley, Jacob (Hannah) Bratz, great-grandchildren, Synthia Hurley, Kofi and Adwoa AcquahQuansah, Ares Bratz and Maya Hurley due to arrive in February, one sister, Virginia Maas as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild Richard Hurley, son-in-law Charles, siblings Lydia, Leona, John, Hildegard, Lucille, Oscar and Harold.
There will be a visitation at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:30pm to 4:30pm. There will be a funeral service on Saturday at 4:30pm with the Rev. Garnett officiating. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park of Appleton. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019