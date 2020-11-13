August Mielke
Kimberly - August J Mielke (A.J.) age 93 of Kimberly passed away November 11th, 2020 on Veterans Day. He was born August 18, 1927 in Wrightstown, to the late August & Minnie (Russ) Mielke.
AJ graduated from Wrightstown Highschool in 1945, at the age of 17 joined the US Navy and served on the aircraft carrier USS Sitkoh Bay. After the war he worked at Kraut Kramers where he learned to work on cars. His entire life he could fix anything. He would eventually find his final job at Kurz & Root where he would say, "it felt like he never worked a day in his life" and remained until his retirement. He loved to bowl, fish and for many years did the hunt with brother in laws, sons, son in law and many nephews up at camp. Oh, the stories that could be told! One of his recent favorite things was in 2011 when he went on an all Navy Honor flight to Washington D.C, it was a highlight of his life!
August married Marie Wyngard on September 29th, 1951 at Holy Name Church in Kimberly and were blessed with 69 years of marriage. Together they had 5 children.
Augie is survived by his wife Marie, Children Kenneth (Susie) Mielke, Bob (Jill) Mielke, Mary (Mike) Stewart, Dave (Wanda) Mielke, Dennis (Hattie) Mielke. Grand Children Heather (Greg) VanBooven, Tandi (Al) Berndt, Lan (Stacy) Vander Velden, Chad (Roxie) Mielke, Justin Mielke, Jason (Jen) Mielke, Brandon Mielke, Nathan Mielke and Haley Mielke. Step Grand Children Terra (Eric) Joppe and Bobbie Stewart. Great Grand Children Austin, Emily, Paige, Jamison VanBooven, Colby, Regan Mielke, Addison, Quinn Mielke, Taylor, Lauren, Lexi Berndt and Bailey Birling. Surviving sister Iris Valk and sister in-laws Ester Gilbertson, Evelyn Wyngard and Doris Mielke. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
August was preceded in death by his grandchild Ashley Mielke, Great grandchild Ruby Mielke. His parents August (Minnie) Mielke, Sisters and Brothers Wilmer (Dorothy) Mielke, Gordon Mielke, Leona (Harold) Vandeurzen, Dorothy (Retzlaff) Zirbal, Vitalis Mielke, Ben Valk, Ben (Betty) Verbeten, Mary (Norman) Buriss. His wife's parents Martin and Lillian Wyngard, brothers and sisters Rose (Jake) Van Nuland, Dorothy (George) Rastall, Marty (Lelo) Wyngard, Ruth (Ed) Hudak, Betty (Calvin) Rastall, Leonard Gilbertson and Jim Wyngard.
He was a man of great humor, known for his one liners. One he would always asked the kids was "When was the war of 1812?", another was "Don't blame me, blame the guy behind the tree!". He loved his family and many loved him.
On the day he left us he said, "You know Ma, we had a good run!" he was surrounded by his family and was able to say goodbye.
Due to Covid there be a private service for immediate family only. A celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Jansen-Fargo Funeral Home of Kimberly is serving the family. Form more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
