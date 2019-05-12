|
Barbara A. Coenen
Appleton - Barb would like to let you know that her work here on earth is done. On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the age of 71 she received a call, the sort of offer you cannot refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. Before she left she spent several years teaching religious education to the children at St. Therese Church. In the past she has served the Lord in many ways. But, this assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Job security is exactly 110 percent. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening, canning and reading her cook books to her heart's content. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her beloved son Michael to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed.
She will be especially missed by her loving son, Michael J. Coenen, her sisters Carol (Michael) Laux and Joan (Randy) Kiefer, her brother Brian (Sheri) Noel, her brother-in-law, Gerald (Marilyn) Coenen, her sisters-in-law, Gloria Coenen and Judy (Richard Eichhorn) Coenen-Eichhorn, and granddaughter-in-law Kayla Hillsberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Ray Coenen, her daughter Laurie Hillsberg, and her grandson Jesse Hillsberg, her parents Ray and Doris Noel, her parents-in-law Ray and Ruby Coenen, her brothers-in-law Donald Coenen and Roger Coenen.
Along with her Godchildren Heather Van Hefty, Kevin Murphy and Kimberly Eichhorn, Barb had many nieces and nephews. She loved them all.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers for all their love and help.
The Funeral Mass for Barbara will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Parish, 213 E. Wisconsin Ave. Appleton, WI, with Rev. Ryan Starks officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 3:00 p.m. until the hour of the mass.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019