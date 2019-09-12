|
Barbara A. Emmerich
Appleton - Barbara Ann Emmerich died unexpectedly on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton. She was born May 25, 1949 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late George and Eleanore (Bykowski) Breitbach. Barbara married James Emmerich on September 27, 1969.
Barb and James owned and operated Prime Media Group for many years. She was an avid Brewers fan. Barb enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling with James. Her greatest enjoyment came from her time spent with family, especially her granddaughter, Emily.
Barb is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James; their two children: daughter, Kristin (Mark) Manteufel, Neenah, and son Kurt Emmerich, Appleton; her granddaughter: Emily Manteufel; seven siblings: George (Ruth) Breitbach, Milwaukee, Susan Mackevich, CA, Mary (Richard) Fortier, Milwaukee, John Breitbach, Fond du Lac, Joe (Julie) Breitbach, Oak Creek, Julie (Jeffrey) Lemens, Franksville, WI, and Daniel Kalinowski, Milwaukee; and a brother in-law, Scott Helm. She was further preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Breitbach; and sister, Joan Helm.
Funeral service for Barb will be 12:00 PM (NOON) on Saturday September 14, 2019, at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, with Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday morning beginning at 10:00 AM until the 12:00 PM service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Barbara's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 12, 2019