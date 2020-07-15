Barbara A. Giersbach
Clintonville - Barbara A. Giersbach, age 88 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, at Greentree Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clintonville.
Barbara "Barb" A. Giersbach was born May 30, 1932 in New London, WI, daughter to the late Frederick M. & Ruth M. (Rohrer) Holmes. Barb was a life-long Clintonville resident; she graduated from Clintonville High School, and later attended Lawrence University. She worked for a time in banking, at what is now known as First State Bank, Clintonville. Barb was musically talented from a young age; starting with piano, she eventually was playing organ for church at age 16. She also played the flute. She was united in marriage to Glenn Giersbach at The United Methodist Church, Clintonville on October 24, 1953; a church where they were long-time members. A very intelligent and studied person, Barb would have succeeded in any career she chose; she also loved the idea of becoming a mom and raising children, of course excelling at that. She was an avid reader, especially when it came to mysteries; she loved playing board games and shopping. As her family looks back on her life, they also realize that Barb's social and political views were very progressive for a woman of her generation. She continued her musicianship throughout her entire life; at one time, she was the backup organist, but naturally became the go-to musician after filling in for the first time. She joked that she was the backup organist who covered for the next 60 years. Once school's Solo & Ensemble time rolled around each year, you can bet Barb was in high demand. Barb loved her foreign exchange student daughters like family: Grace Gogchigol (AFS 1975) & Lucia Yee Estrada (AFS 1976). She also enjoyed baking, eating good food, and was renowned for her hospitality.
Barb is survived by:
Daughter: Susan Rascon, Clintonville
Granddaughter: Sarah Rascon, Buckeye, AZ
Sister: Mary Ruth Johnson, Clintonville
Brother-in-law: Robert (Gloria) Giersbach, Sierra Madre, CA
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; her brother, Samuel (Yvonne) Holmes; & a brother-in-law, Dwain Johnson.
Due to COVID-19 gathering concerns, a private memorial service will be held for family at The United Methodist Church, Clintonville, with the Rev. Diana Ziegler officiating. The service will be available to view on Facebook Live. Inurnment will take place following the service at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Clintonville.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville, is assisting the Giersbach family during this time.
