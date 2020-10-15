1/1
Barbara A. Tohm
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Barbara A. Tohm

Manawa - Barbara Ann Tohm ,of Manawa, age 66, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

She was born in Milwaukee on May 28,1954 to Earl & Marie (Felton) Lederhaus. Barb married William Tohm on October 16, 1971.

Barb loved her flower gardens, crafting, collecting Olaf memorabilia and an avid Packers and Brewers fan. She loved to bake and her chocolate zucchini bread was very popular with her family and friends. Barb's favorite music was country and Alabama was her favorite band. She loved rummage sales and going to the casinos but being around her precious grandkids and great grandkids made her the happiest.

Barb is survived by her husband William; their three sons: William Jr. of Manawa; Donald (Kara) of Manawa; Christopher (Steph) of Cedarville, Ill.; seven grandchildren: William (Sabrina), Meleesa, Grace, Maggie, Wesley, Emily and Makayla; two great grandchildren: Axel and Annelee; her brothers and sisters include: Linda Drake, Lois (Roger) Anderson, Tom (Beverly) Lederhaus, Kathleen (Leo John) Mackey, Earl (Tracy) Lederhaus, Kenneth (Wendy) Lederhaus, Nancy (Mark) Klaver, Jeff (Debbie) Lederhaus, Gregg ( Robin) Lederhaus, Peggy (Chad) Baxter, Crystal (Josh) Winterfeldt; brother in law John Roenz and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Daniel and Dennis; mother and father-in-laws: Beverly and Harold Walbruck; a sister-in-law Gwen Roenz and a brother-in-law Larry Drake.

A memorial service for Barb will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Manawa. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please wear face masks and practice social distancing. Barb's service will be recorded and a link placed on her obituary page on the website for those unable to attend.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
176 N Bridge St
Manawa, WI 54949
(920) 596-2500
