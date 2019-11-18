|
|
Barbara Ann Casper Powers Marian (age 77) passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Jerry Powers, as well as daughter Elizabeth, son Edward and daughter-in-law Laura, grandchildren Nicholas and Timothy, and great granddaughter Elliot. Barbara loved sharing the miracle of Christ's birth through her favorite story of the epiphany. Her passion led her to commission several paintings, which are now on display at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago. A lifelong champion for the underserved and marginalized, Barbara felt strongly about equality in all forms. She devoted much of her time to elevating the status of women, minorities, and the LGBTQ community with her eloquent voice and boundless energy.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Barbara on November 23, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12 PM at Oldershaw Hall, located adjacent to St. Nicholas Church, 806 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202. There will be a 12 PM Mass at St. Nicholas Church, followed by a lunch back at Oldershaw Hall. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to or campaign in Barbara's name.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.
Call Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019