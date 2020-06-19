Barbara Ann Lamb (nee Allen)New London - Barbara Ann Lamb (nee Allen), 77, of New London, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.Barb was born on June 7, 1943 to Orville and Anna Allen. She grew up as an only child on a farm near Bear Creek, Wisconsin. Barb was an excellent student in school and a member of the school's accordion band.Barb loved adventure, and with that in mind, after school, she left for the big city of Appleton to work as a telephone operator. There, she met Warren Kenneth Lamb (Ken) and was married on September 22, 1962. They were married for 57 years.Besides raising three children, Barb worked at the New London Hospital in admissions. After her children were grown, she joined Ken on the road, eventually obtaining her CDL. She finished out her working career at the Wal-Mart of New London where she worked for over 15 years.Besides her family, Barb was deeply committed to her community of New London. She was an active member of the Friends of the Grand Theater and a Master Gardener who enjoyed helping with the New London Children's garden and judging gardening at the Outagamie & Waupaca County Fairs.Barb loved gardening, especially flowers, quilting and crafting. She never lost her sense of adventure, and has enjoyed traveling around the world.Barb will be lovingly remembered as the ultimate sticky bun and cucumber salad maker who enjoyed crafting for her grandchildren and community events. Her love of family, especially of her husband, Ken, will always be treasured.Barb was recently preceded in death by her husband, Ken. She leaves behind three children, Leola, Daniel (Karen), and Lori (Mike) Rausch; six grandchildren: Alyssa (Chris), Kristin (Matt), Warren, Alex (Chelsey), Anah, Grace, and one great-granddaughter, MacKenzie.A Memorial Service will be held for Barb & Ken on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 4pm at Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, 606 N Oneida St, Appleton. Friends may visit from 2 - 4pm at the Funeral Chapel. They will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.