Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Barbara Ann Neubauer Obituary
Barbara Ann Neubauer

Appleton - Barb Neubauer, age 73, greeted the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton with her family by her side after a brief and courageous battle with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. She was born on August 30, 1946, in Fond du Lac, WI. The second of four daughters to Ervin and Marie (Ecker) Hauser, she was raised in Stockbridge and later moved to Sherwood. After graduating from Kaukauna High School in 1964, she met the love of her life, Bill, and was married on November 23, 1966, at Sacred Heart Parish in Sherwood. Bill and Barb lived their life together first in Appleton, then Oak Creek for 2 years, moving back to Appleton in 1972.

Barb worked various jobs throughout her life, with the most important being a mom to her children and a "Granny" to her grandchildren. She loved nothing more than watching her grandchildren compete in sporting events, perform in concerts, or act in school plays, no matter the weather or distance to travel. Barb also valued spending time with her sisters for their "Sissy Lunches" and going gambling and shopping with family and friends. She was a member of St. Bernadette Parish in Appleton and found peace attending mass regularly.

Barb is survived by her loving husband Bill Neubauer; daughter Holly Neubauer, and sons Jeff (Sarah) Neubauer and Jason (Kari) Neubauer; grandchildren Morgan, Cameron, Josie, Payton, Torie, and Allena. Barb is further survived by two sisters, Joanne Stumpf and Mary Hauser, sister-in-law Pat Walbrun, and brother-in-law Ralph Probst, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Marie (Ecker) Hauser; sister Karen Probst; parents-in-law Leland and Bernice (Tadych) Neubauer; and brothers-in-law Bruce Schoen, Bob Stumpf, and Dave Walbrun.

A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Wichmann Funeral Home, 1592 Oneida Street, Menasha with Deacon Gib Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 prior to the prayer service at Wichmann Fargo. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Barb's name.

The Neubauer family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation for all the support and prayers received from family and friends, especially those that have known Barb as a neighbor throughout the years. A special thank you to the nurses and staff of ThedaCare for their compassion and care for Barb during the last 5 months.

Wifey/Mom/Granny: Your love, kindness, unwavering support, and sense of humor have been very easy qualities for you that we have all tried to emulate. You lived your life through the Lord and were such a wonderful role model for all of us. Cancer may have taken you from us far too soon, but you will always be in our hearts and we cherish the wonderful memories we shared. We'll miss you Sweetheart and Love You More!

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
